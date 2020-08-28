Osaka u-turns on semi-finals pull-out

NEW YORK • Japan's Naomi Osaka reversed her decision to withdraw from the WTA Western & Southern Open semi-finals yesterday, saying she will now play the match that has been rearranged for today.

The two-time Grand Slam champion had said in a statement on Wednesday that she had pulled out of her last-four clash with Belgium's Elise Mertens in protest at the police shooting of black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

However, after WTA and ATP chiefs announced a suspension of play at the tournament following anger over Blake's shooting, Osaka said she has now changed her mind.

"As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence," Osaka said in a statement first reported by Britain's The Guardian and The New York Times. "I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent.

"However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday.

"They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement.

"I want to thank the WTA and the tournament for their support."

On Wednesday, the former world No. 1, born in Japan to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, had tweeted: "Before I am a athlete, I am a black woman.

"And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis."

The semi-finals will be played today, which is scheduled to be the final day of the event. World No. 10 Osaka defeated Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the last four, where she was scheduled to face Mertens. The Belgian needed just over an hour to defeat qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 to reach her first Premier 5 semi-final.

British No. 1 Johanna Konta will face former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the other semi-final.

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport, I consider that a step in the right direction," Osaka had added on Wednesday.

Her decision to pull out had been hailed by the tennis fraternity.

Fellow semi-finalist Milos Raonic, the Canadian who was set to play Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas yesterday at the same event in New York, supported her decision and said: "I think it's the right next step because things do need to change."

Social activist and tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted: "A brave & impactful move by @naomiosaka in support of the protest movement moving through the sports world... Athletes using platforms for good means so much. Don't remain silent."

French fellow pro Alize Cornet also praised the world's highest-paid female athlete, saying: "Deepest respect @naomiosaka You are a true leader."

"As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," organisers said.

REUTERS, AFP