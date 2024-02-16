Osaka, Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships

Tennis - WTA 1000 - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 15, 2024 Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari/ File Photo
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2024 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her quarter final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/ File Photo
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 02:58 PM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 02:58 PM

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and holder Barbora Krejcikova have pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Osaka is still trying to find her feet on tour after returning to the circuit last month following a maternity break.

The Japanese player fell in the first round of the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi, and lost to Karolina Pliskova in the Qatar Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

"I'm really sorry that I have to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships this season," Osaka, whose last appearance in the event was five years ago, said in a statement on the tournament's website.

Former French Open Krejcikova champion, who won her maiden Dubai title last year after defeating world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets, withdrew due to a back injury.

"This decision wasn't easy, especially given my fond memories and anticipation to compete again. However, my back injury requires further healing time. But I am committed to returning stronger next year," the Czech 28-year-old said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top