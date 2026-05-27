Osaka embracing role as entertainer after another grand walk-on

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PARIS, May 26 - Naomi Osaka had packed plain back-up outfits in case officials objected to her sparkling yellow-brown and gold dress during her French Open clash with Laura Siegemund on Tuesday, but she said she was happy to be able to continue setting the style standard.

The Japanese player raised the fashion stakes in Paris on the third day of the Grand Slam when she walked onto Court Suzanne Lenglen in a black Kevin Germanier skirt, before unveiling her layered yellow-brown and gold Nike match dress.

"When I first saw the match dress in real life, I felt I look like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it's bright," Osaka told reporters, shortly after her 6-3 7-6(3) win.

"I actually got a little worried, because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court.

"So I got two backup normal Nike dresses... thank God I didn't have to wear them, though. I thought that the reflection of the dress was really beautiful, but it just reminded me of the Eiffel Tower a little bit."

Osaka, who turned heads with a jellyfish-inspired outfit at the Australian Open this year, said she was embracing being the style icon on the women's tour in recent years.

"I'm a little used to it now. I think in Australia ... the Yoon (Ahn) Ambush dress first started it all off (in 2024). The U.S. Open, the roses in my hair (last year), that's when I started to really get into it a lot more," she added.

"In Australia (this year), it was a real conversation starter. I don't really feel like it's a big deal to do that and then play after. I can see where people think I feel a little stressed or whatever. I think that's the thing about it.

"Sometimes people say athletes are in show business or are entertainers, or whatever. I feel like for me, Grand Slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel I'm an entertainer."

Osaka said the potential return of style icon and 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to the circuit was something that excited her.

The 44-year-old American has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open, after which she said she was "evolving away from tennis" but she has fuelled speculation about a potential return after re-entering the sport's anti-doping pool last year.

"Just to see her around the sites and playing matches again I think is really cool for tennis," Osaka said.

"I would be excited to see her outfits again, too. But also her playing. I think she's one of the best players in the world, of course." REUTERS