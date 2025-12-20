Osaka cuts ties with agency she co-founded

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - China Open - The Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center, Beijing, China - September 27, 2025 Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her round of 64 match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

Dec 19 - Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is leaving Evolve, the sports agency she helped create in 2022, the former world number one announced on Friday while leaving her next destination unclear.

Osaka broke away from IMG to launch her own sports agency with longtime agent Stuart Duguid three years ago. The agency quickly made waves, attracting marquee clients including Nick Kyrgios and women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Kyrgios and Sabalenka are set to face each other later this month in a "Battle of the Sexes" exhibition match that critics believe risks undermining the reputation of women's tennis.

"Hi everyone, writing this to say starting in the new year I'll be parting ways with Evolve," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

"It's been a great run and I'm so grateful for all the memories shared."

The 28-year-old, who has won the Australian Open and U.S. Open twice each, struck an upbeat tone about her departure while maintaining the suspense around her future plans.

"When I make my decision on where I'll go next, you'll hear it from me," she added. "Thank you for supporting me always and I'm so excited for the year ahead!"

Osaka returned to the tennis circuit in 2024 after a maternity break but it was not until this year that she found her groove, winning her first title as a mother in May 2025.

She then reached the final of the Canadian Open while she also reached the last four at the U.S. Open, a tournament she won in 2018 and 2020, ending the year ranked number 16 in the world. REUTERS