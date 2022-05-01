Osaka clears first clay hurdle

MADRID • Naomi Osaka passed her first clay-court test of the season with flying colours, snapping the nine-match winning streak of Anastasia Potapova with a smooth 6-3, 6-1 victory on Friday to reach the second round of the Madrid Open.

The Japanese former world No. 1, who entered the event via a wild card, needed just 61 minutes to ease past the Russian, who was coming off a title run in Istanbul last week and won nine consecutive matches on the red dirt coming into their showdown.

"I wouldn't say it was an easy match, I feel like I just adjusted a little bit. It's really good to be playing on clay again," said Osaka.

The four-time Slam winner will today face home favourite Sara Sorribes Tormo, who beat Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, last year's Roland Garros runner-up, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Osaka hit six aces and dropped just three points behind her first serve in her first meeting with Potapova, as she seeks to build momentum for the May 22-June 5 French Open and do better than last year, when she dropped out after her opening match, citing mental health issues.

In yesterday's other matches, Belarusian 15th seed and two-time Slam champion Viktoria Azarenka fought back to defeat Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 to move into the round of 16.

Earlier in the day, former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recorded her first top-50 victory on clay with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 dismissal of American Alison Riske.

Since winning her maiden Major at Flushing Meadows in 2019, the Canadian has had a dismal time with injuries but she is hopeful she can finally kick on after three disrupted years.

"I have to say that compared to last year, this year is much, much better. I was in quarantine last year because I caught Covid-19, so to be here actually playing the tournament this year is incredible," said Andreescu, who plays Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the second round today.

Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari survived a tough duel with American power-hitter Madison Keys, saving five out of seven break points en route to a 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-4 win to set up a clash with Russian Daria Kasatkina, who picked up her first victory since losing the Indian Wells final to top-ranked Iga Swiatek nearly six weeks ago.

"Obviously, Madi is a big-hitter, I think conditions suit her well here," Sakkari said. "When I saw the draw, I was like, 's***, that's a first round', you know... But overall I think it was a very positive match to get myself back into the winning feeling."

But three-time Madrid champion Petra Kvitova was sent packing 6-3, 7-5 by Swiss lefty Jil Teichmann, whose next opponent will be last year's US Open runner-up, Leylah Fernandez.

As a huge fan of Real Madrid, Canada's Fernandez revealed she had extra motivation to stay in the tournament as she wants to be around for their Champions League semi-final home second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WTA MADRID OPEN

Day 4: StarHub Ch201, 9pm