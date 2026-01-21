Opponents have nothing to lose, says top seed Sabalenka

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 21, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Aryna Sabalenka in action against Zhuoxuan Bai of China in the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 - World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she will take nothing for granted in the third round of the Australian Open despite holding an unblemished record against both of her potential opponents at Melbourne Park.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka advanced after a 6-3 6-1 win over China's Bai Zhuoxuan on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday and will next face either former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu or Austria's Anastasia Potapova.

The Belarusian top seed has won all three of her encounters with Briton Raducanu and beaten Potapova in both of their previous meetings.

"I never focus on the past," said Sabalenka, the Melbourne Park champion in 2023 and 2024. "Doesn't matter what the head-to-head looks like. It's always a new match, always a new battle. Every player is getting better, improving.

"And also when you go against the top-ranking player, you have nothing to lose so you play more free so they always bring the best battle, which I love.

"I look at each match as a new match, new opportunity. I have also been working really hard. For me, doesn't matter what was in the past.

"Obviously I'm going to watch their match and see if there is any changes, and we will move from there."

Sabalenka came through a rough patch late in the first set to see off Bai.

The 27-year-old had looked set to cruise into the next round when she raced into a 5-0 lead in the first set, only for the player ranked 702nd in the world to battle back.

While Sabalenka reasserted herself to secure a straight-sets win, she said the encounter had been tougher than expected.

"She didn't start well, but then she had the strength to step in and to change couple of things and to put me under pressure," said Sabalenka. "That was really impressive.

"Whole match, it seemed like she wouldn't really care about the score. She would just try to find something that going to help her to win the match. That was really cool to see." REUTERS