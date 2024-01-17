Ons Jabeur, Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian NextGen at Australian Open

MELBOURNE – It was a day for the next generation in women’s tennis to shine on Jan 17, as sixth seed Ons Jabeur and former champion Caroline Wozniacki fell victim to exciting young Russians in the Australian Open second round.
The veteran pair were no match for Mirra Andreeva and Maria Timofeeva, who emphatically stamped their mark on the opening Grand Slam of the year, which was marred by rain on Day 4.
Andreeva, just 16, was in scintillating form to take down 29-year-old three-time Major runner-up Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena in just 54 minutes.
“Probably it was the best match (ever),” said the Russian, a schoolgirl who burst onto the scene when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2023 as a qualifier.
“The first set, I didn’t expect that I would play this good. Second set was also not bad. It was an amazing match. But I was really nervous before the match, and I saw that she was nervous too. It kind of helped me, because I know I’m not the only one who is nervous.
“I decided to just enjoy, because it’s Rod Laver Arena, I’m playing against the person that I like. I decided just to play, and I think I played OK.”
Her reward is a third-round clash with France’s Diane Parry.
It was also just Andreeva’s second appearance on Melbourne’s centre court after losing the 2023 girls final to fellow Russian Alina Korneeva. She admitted it left her “super upset” and drove her forward against Jabeur.
The teenager made her Grand Slam bow at the French Open last season with a run to the third round after coming through qualifying, ahead of her exploits at Wimbledon. In her only other Grand Slam, she lost in the second round of the US Open to eventual champion Coco Gauff.
Andreeva is pursuing her dream of a tennis career while still juggling school.
“I still have to do a lot of school. It actually started two days ago, so I have to do it,” she said, adding “I don’t like chemistry”.
At such a young age, she is restricted by the WTA Tour in the number of tournaments she can play and she said it was too early to be thinking about what how far she can climb up the rankings.
“I mean, I’m 16. Why do I have to think about the rankings? I’m going a bit higher, and so my goal is to go higher and higher. But I just try not to think about that and just to think about tennis and that’s it,” the world No. 47 said.
Timofeeva, a 20-year-old qualifier, was equally impressive against 2018 champion Wozniacki, who flew through the first set and was a break up in the second.
Undeterred, the Russian, showing impressive power, hauled herself back into the contest and ultimately prevailed against a player 13 years her senior, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.
“It was an honour to play here against Caroline today. I’m just beyond happy and couldn’t ask for more,” she said after setting up a testing third-round meeting with 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.
Much has changed for Wozniacki after she returned to the Australian Open from a four-year absence to give birth but the Dane said the sting of disappointment of losing at a Grand Slam still felt the same.
The wildcard arrived at Melbourne Park with her children Olivia and James in tow but made her earliest exit since going out in the first round in 2016.
“Losing now and losing then, it doesn’t really change. You want to win everything. When you have the family here you want to win even more because you want to stay longer and not have to move around. It definitely sucks and it’s disappointing,” she said.
US Open champion Gauff, another youngster at 19, also eased through to the third round after beating fellow American Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, defeated Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2 as she seeks to retain her title. AFP, REUTERS