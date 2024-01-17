Ons Jabeur, Caroline Wozniacki derailed by Russian NextGen at Australian Open

MELBOURNE – It was a day for the next generation in women’s tennis to shine on Jan 17, as sixth seed Ons Jabeur and former champion Caroline Wozniacki fell victim to exciting young Russians in the Australian Open second round.

The veteran pair were no match for Mirra Andreeva and Maria Timofeeva, who emphatically stamped their mark on the opening Grand Slam of the year, which was marred by rain on Day 4.

Andreeva, just 16, was in scintillating form to take down 29-year-old three-time Major runner-up Jabeur 6-0, 6-2 under the closed roof on Rod Laver Arena in just 54 minutes.

“Probably it was the best match (ever),” said the Russian, a schoolgirl who burst onto the scene when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2023 as a qualifier.

“The first set, I didn’t expect that I would play this good. Second set was also not bad. It was an amazing match. But I was really nervous before the match, and I saw that she was nervous too. It kind of helped me, because I know I’m not the only one who is nervous.

“I decided to just enjoy, because it’s Rod Laver Arena, I’m playing against the person that I like. I decided just to play, and I think I played OK.”

Her reward is a third-round clash with France’s Diane Parry.

It was also just Andreeva’s second appearance on Melbourne’s centre court after losing the 2023 girls final to fellow Russian Alina Korneeva. She admitted it left her “super upset” and drove her forward against Jabeur.

The teenager made her Grand Slam bow at the French Open last season with a run to the third round after coming through qualifying, ahead of her exploits at Wimbledon. In her only other Grand Slam, she lost in the second round of the US Open to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Andreeva is pursuing her dream of a tennis career while still juggling school.

“I still have to do a lot of school. It actually started two days ago, so I have to do it,” she said, adding “I don’t like chemistry”.

At such a young age, she is restricted by the WTA Tour in the number of tournaments she can play and she said it was too early to be thinking about what how far she can climb up the rankings.

“I mean, I’m 16. Why do I have to think about the rankings? I’m going a bit higher, and so my goal is to go higher and higher. But I just try not to think about that and just to think about tennis and that’s it,” the world No. 47 said.