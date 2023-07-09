Ons Jabeur battles back at Wimbledon to beat Bianca Andreescu

LONDON - Last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur came from a set down to keep alive her Wimbledon dream with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory over former Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu on Saturday.

The Tunisian, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, struggled to find her best on her first match back on Centre Court since last year’s final.

But with American great Billie Jean King watching on from the Royal Box, the 28-year-old still found a way to win after being outplayed in the opening set by the 2019 US Open champion whose variety flummoxed even the usually versatile Jabeur.

“I’ve got to thank the rain a little bit, letting me speak to my coach and having a better perspective about the match,” said Jabeur, who also reached last year’s US Open final.

“I didn’t play my best tennis but I wanted to be more aggressive. I’m playing against a grand slam champion and she made the mission tough.”

The sixth seed regained some control with a serve break midway through the second set which enabled her to take the match into a deciding set.

Canadian Andreescu, who like Jabeur has a box of tricks up her sleeve, looked to have the edge again in the third set and was a break ahead but gave away her advantage with a double fault.

Rain began to fall and the match was halted while the Centre Court roof was slid across.

On the resumption, Jabeur had to work hard to hold serve, saving a break point, and she then picked the perfect moment to strike when she broke to love at 4-4.