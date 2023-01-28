On a magical Saturday night, women’s sport shines

Aryna Sabalenka (left) embraces Elena Rybakina after their women's singles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. PHOTO: AFP
Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

MELBOURNE – At the net the Russians embraced, the loser weeping, the winner comforting her. One best friend had just stepped on the other’s heart. It’s OK, said the Australian Open girls winner Alina Korneeva to Mirra Andreeva, we’ll have lots of matches “when you will win, when I will win”.

The girls had played for three hours and 18 minutes over 277 points and already at 15 they know: This game is hard, it bruises, it demands, it’s unforgiving. When Thanasi Kokkinakis fell to Andy Murray after five hours and 45 minutes, the Australian left the court holding a broken racket and then sent up an aching tweet: “This f*****g sport man.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top