Novak wants Golden Slam

PARIS • For the second time in six years, Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar year sweep of all four Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open for a second time on Sunday.

The 34-year-old dug deep into his reserves of resilience to hit back from two sets down against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 and increase his Major tally to 19.

That takes him only one behind the men's record of 20 held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and there is nothing to suggest the world No. 1 will not surpass his two career rivals.

He can already claim something neither of those two can, after his win over the 22-year-old Tsitsipas made him one of three men - alongside Rod Laver and Roy Emerson - to have won each Slam at least twice and the first one to do so in the Open era.

Having already claimed the Australian Open this year, he has a shot at becoming the first man to win all four Slams in the same year since Laver in 1969. The only other man to have to done so was Don Budge in 1938 and Djokovic could even complete a "Golden Slam" by adding the Olympic title in Tokyo, which he is targeting next month.

"Everything is possible. I've achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve. Everything is possible and I did put myself in a good position to go for the Golden Slam," the Serb said.

"But, you know, I was in this position in 2016 as well. It ended up in a third-round loss in Wimbledon."

Wimbledon returns later this month after last year's grass-court tournament was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Djokovic won it in 2019 and will be the favourite to add a sixth title on the grass, after which he will turn his thoughts to the Olympic Games and the US Open.

"Obviously, I will enjoy this win and then think about Wimbledon in a few days' time. I don't have an issue to say that I'm going for the title in Wimbledon," he said.

"Of course I am. I won there in '18 and '19. Hopefully, I can keep that run going."

NO STOPPING NOVAK Everything is possible. I've achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would be not possible for me to achieve. NOVAK DJOKOVIC, on a "Golden Slam", which would include Wimbledon, the Olympic title and the US Open.

As far as chasing down Federer and Nadal, Djokovic said he has always considered it a possibility despite the fact that when he won his second Grand Slam title at the 2011 Australian Open, Nadal had nine and Federer was on 16.

"I never thought it was a mission impossible to reach the Grand Slams of these guys," he added.

"I mean, I'm not there, but it's one less. But they are still playing.

"Obviously they're playing great, especially Rafa with his level. We all still have opportunities at Wimbledon, all the other Slams. I'll keep on going. I'll keep on chasing. At the same time, I'll keep on paving my own path."

His long-time coach Marian Vajda joked after Sunday's comeback win that he and Goran Ivanisevic, who is also on Djokovic's team, would both retire if their charge won the calendar Slam.

"It is possible, much more possible. He loves to play in Wimbledon and US Open," Vajda said.

"As much as Novak is healthy, and he's healthy right now, he's in great shape, I think he has ability to win the Grand Slam for this year. I'm pretty sure."

Seven-time Major winner Mats Wilander also felt there was no looking past Djokovic for the final two Majors of the year, saying: "We are now heading into the season where we would have to put Novak as the favourite to win Wimbledon, most probably, favourite at the US Open because of what he does on hard courts."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS