Novak injects doubt into vaccination poser

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic has admitted a dilemma awaits him should a coronavirus vaccination - if developed - become a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments.

"Personally, I'm against vaccination. I wouldn't like that someone forces me to get a vaccine in order to be able to travel," the world No. 1 said on Sunday night.

The Serb was speaking from Spain, where he is in lockdown with his family, in a video conference interview held on his Facebook page.

"We (players) will have to travel. It will be the No. 1 challenge," the 17-time Major champion said. "If it (vaccination) will become compulsory, what will happen? I will have to take a decision.

"This is my opinion at the moment. Whether it will change, I don't know."

There is currently no vaccine for the Covid-19 disease that has claimed over 165,000 lives around the world as of yesterday. But laboratories are working overtime to develop a treatment, which is likely to take 12 to 18 months.

Like the rest of the sporting world, tennis has been on pause since early last month, with the ATP and WTA Tours suspended until mid-July at the earliest and Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since World War II.

Djokovic is predicting further delays and he believes tournaments will not restart "before September or October".

That would throw doubt on the postponed French Open - now set to run from Sept 20-Oct 4 - and the US Open, currently set in late August.

"The season will officially restart when everyone will be 100 per cent certain that people can return, that there is no risk, that people are resistant to the virus and this takes time," he said. "Tournaments with travel limited to one country or a region could be possible."

It has been well documented that the current hiatus has resulted in financial hardship for many of the game's lower-ranked players.

With only exhibition matches as well as virtual tennis tournaments on the horizon, players may be susceptible to approaches from match fixers, the Tennis Integrity Unit yesterday warned.

The corruption watchdog said: "We understand that these will be attractive opportunities to many of you eager to play and to earn an income.

"While the playing opportunities created are welcomed, we must advise you that there may be an elevated risk of corruption and corrupt approaches in some of these environments."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE