Novak gets 'best possible experience' in Dubai

DUBAI • Novak Djokovic was thrilled with the reception he received as he made a successful return to the Tour for the first time since his deportation from Australia, kicking off his 2022 campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai on Monday.

The world No. 1 was greeted by loud cheers from a packed Dubai Tennis Stadium as he commenced his quest for a sixth title in the Emirates in style.

"I couldn't ask for a better reception. It's been a while since I played the last match, I couldn't pick a better place to kick-start the season," said the Serb.

"Best possible experience tonight, thanks very much for your support and welcoming me on court the way you did," he added on court as 'Nole, Nole' chants rang throughout the arena.

"All in all it's a straight-sets win. I have to be satisfied with my tennis, especially after not playing for almost three months."

The 34-year-old's hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open and 21st Grand Slam in Melbourne last month were shattered when he had his visa cancelled and was deported for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.

He can play in Dubai as a coronavirus vaccine is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates.

Djokovic's win over 19-year-old Musetti was his first competitive match since the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid last December.

The 20-time Major champion will next face Karen Khachanov, who defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 7-5.

Earlier, Andy Murray said he does not agree with Djokovic's stance against the vaccine but he also believes the Tour is better off when the Serb is able to compete.

"I think it would be a lot easier for him obviously if he was to get vaccinated," Murray said.

"There are consequences to the decisions he's made just now. But I don't think it's great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events."

Rafael Nadal, who won the Australian Open for a record 21st Grand Slam title, offered support.

"Vaccinated or unvaccinated, let Novak play again," Nadal said ahead of the Mexican Open, in Acapulco, where he and world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev are playing.

Djokovic has his world No. 1 ranking under threat this week. Even if he wins in Dubai, he could lose the top spot, which he has held since February 2020, should Medvedev win the Acapulco title.

He could also lose ranking points in two Masters tournaments next month in the United States - Indian Wells and the Miami Open - due to his vaccination status.

There are still three more Grand Slam tournaments this year - the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

"We all hope that the health crisis will evolve in a positive direction, but if that does not change, he will need a vaccination pass and therefore (defending champion) Novak Djokovic will not be with us (in Paris)," French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu told RTL radio on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS