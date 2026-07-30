Novak Djokovic to make return at Cincinnati Masters

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Novak Djokovic’s return to tennis will come almost a month after he crashed out of the Wimbledon semi-finals at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

PARIS – Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic said on July 30 he would make his return to competition at the Cincinnati Masters in August, almost a month after he crashed out of the Wimbledon semi-finals at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

The Aug 13-23 tournament in Cincinnati marks the 39-year-old’s first appearance there since his 2023 title.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be in Cincinnati this year, for the first time since 2023,” Djokovic said on the tournament’s social media.

“That year I played one of the top three Masters 1000 finals of my career.

“I really look forward to coming back, playing in front of you again, and seeing all the fans from around the world. See you soon!”

The Serb, currently ranked fifth in the world, joins a dream line-up ahead of the US Open including Wimbledon winner Sinner, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, who has been nursing a wrist injury since April.

After Cincinnati, Djokovic is expected at the Aug 30 to Sept 13 US Open, where he will bid for a 25th major title. AFP