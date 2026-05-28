Novak Djokovic suggests rescheduling matches as heat rolls over French Open

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Serbia's Novak Djokovic relaxing between games during his 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 French Open second-round win over world No. 74 Valentin Royer on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on May 27, 2026.

PARIS – Novak Djokovic, who is chasing a 25th Grand Slam title, suggested matches should be pushed back later in the day to combat the heatwave broiling at the French Open.

Like much of Western Europe, France is experiencing higher-than-normal temperatures in May.

Speaking to reporters after beating world No. 74 Valentin Royer 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 “in very difficult (weather) conditions” under a blazing sun on Court Philippe Chatrier on May 27, Djokovic suggested matches be put back to avoid playing during the hottest part of the day as temperatures in Paris continue to go into the mid-30s deg C.

“Honestly, with Grand Slams it shouldn’t be an issue, generally, because we have so many courts. We have lights. You know, there’s no issue. You have big courts. You can play the matches. You can reschedule them some other courts and have still the crowd in the stadium and everything,” he said.

“For example, Umag in Croatia where matches are starting later in the afternoon, you know, 5pm or something, and they play until deep at night.

“Yeah, is that ideal to go over midnight? Yeah, it’s not. But if you have, you know, certain days that you have extreme heat and conditions, then maybe that’s something to consider.”

The Serb is the latest in a line of players to complain about the conditions at Roland Garros.

Jakub Mensik said it was “insane” to play a marathon match at temperatures above 30 deg C, after collapsing with cramp on court immediately after securing a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13-11) victory over Mariano Navone after 4hr 41min on May 27.

“Especially in front of the sun, to be there for more than 4½ hours, it’s just insane,” the Czech told reporters.

“Even with the breaks, you don’t have that much time, the ball boy can’t bring you a towel. During the changeover you have just one minute, which obviously by when you sit, it’s already just 30 seconds, so there’s not much time to cool yourself down.”

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina, meanwhile, say success in Paris will hinge on who adapts best over the course of the tournament.

While the dry heat falls short of furnace-like conditions often seen at the Australian Open in January, it has quickened the courts and tested players by placing a premium on managing their bodies and constructing points carefully.

In hot conditions, the ball travels faster through the air and bounces higher off the dry clay, shortening reaction times, quickening rallies and making control tougher, especially in longer exchanges as players adjust to the livelier surface.

“ You can’t control the weather ... it’s always tricky for us. When it’s so hot, you’re trying to survive, not only playing against the opponent, but also playing against the conditions,” seventh seed Svitolina told reporters after her efficient 6-0, 6-4 second-round win over Kaitlin Quevedo.

Swiatek, the owner of four French Open titles and among the favourites again in 2026, said the conditions were a departure from the norm and expected a further shift as the Grand Slam progresses to its business end.

“Overall usually the weather is quite different here, but it doesn’t matter. It’s going to change, I feel, in the second part of the tournament,” Swiatek added.

“I guess this tournament is really about ... whoever will cope with both of these conditions will win.”

In action on May 28, Japan’s former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka was made to work to beat Croat Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 in the second round. She will face 16th seed Iva Jovic in the third round, after the American beat compatriot Emma Navarro 6-0 6-3 earlier. AFP, REUTERS