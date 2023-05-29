Novak Djokovic sees off Aleksandar Kovacevic to reach French Open second round

PARIS – Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic at the French Open on Monday.

The twice Roland Garros champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American, whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world’s biggest clay court.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point and will face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

“It’s always a pleasure to come back here, one of the best tournaments in the world,” said Djokovic, who made his Roland Garros debut in 2005. “I’m very motivated to go far here, all the way I hope.”

Djokovic did not have an ideal build-up to the clay-court Grand Slam, missing the Madrid Masters and being eliminated in the last eight in Rome, but he looked in good form in wind conditions.

In the women’s draw, Sloane Stephens relished every moment she spent on her favourite court in the world as she cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 first-round victory over former world No. 1 Katerina Pliskova on Monday to put down an early marker at the French Open.

The 30-year-old, runner-up in Paris five years ago, gave erratic Pliskova no chance on the main Philippe-Chatrier court, speeding through the first set in 49 minutes before the Czech recovered in the second.

But she kept piling up unforced errors – 31 in total – as well as half a dozen double faults, giving Stephens, ranked in the past as high as third in the world, the chance to race back from 4-3 down, break her twice and rattle off the next three games to seal victory.

“This is my favourite court in the world and I am super happy to be back,” said Stephens, currently ranked 30th.

The American, who won her only Grand Slam at the 2017 US Open, was also a quarter-finalist in Paris last year despite struggling for form. Stephens came into the tournament in improving form on clay after winning her first WTA 125 event and reaching the semi-finals on clay in Rabat last week.

“To start like that on your favourite court and favourite surface is great. I wanted to get matches under my belt this year (before the tournament) and I was feeling confident,” she said.

Meanwhile, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula is not yet a part of the burgeoning “Big Three” rivalry on the women’s tour but the American said Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina had earned the right to receive such recognition.