Novak Djokovic’s elbow not in ‘ideal shape’ ahead of French Open

BANJA LUKA – Novak Djokovic has said that he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week’s Srpska Open, as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 35-year-old suffered a third-round loss to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week – the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s serve was broken eight times by the Italian after being hindered by his elbow.

“My elbow is not in an ideal shape but let’s say it’s good enough to be ready for the first match,” said Djokovic, who had elbow surgery in 2018 and caused concern among his fans when he was seen in a strap while practising in Monaco.

“One of the good things in tennis is that you get a new opportunity to prove your worth every week and take a step forward. I’ve turned over a new leaf.

“Naturally, I wasn’t satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But, ever since I landed, I’ve felt welcomed in Banja Luka, a lot of positive energy and positive emotions.”

He will face 18-year-old Luca Van Assche in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Wednesday after the Frenchman claimed a 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

“I’ve never met this boy before, I don’t know much about him,” Djokovic admitted.

“I thought Wawrinka would win as he was leading most of the match. I saw (Van Assche) play but not for long, he is a real fighter, fast, it’s difficult to get past him. No one should be underestimated.”

Van Assche, ranked 87th in the world, said it was a privilege to play against world No. 1 Djokovic.

“Novak is a true champion. Not only in tennis but in sports in general,” he added.

“It will be an incredible match for me and I’m only 18. I know that the crowd will not be with me, I think, but I will enjoy it and I will try to win. I know I’ll have to give my all to win.”

Regardless of the result of the match, Djokovic has his sights on the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season which begins on May 28.

The Serb won the Australian Open earlier in 2023 to draw level with Spanish rival Rafael Nadal’s men’s record tally of 22 Grand Slam titles.

If he can stay fit, he will surely be among the favourites to win his third Roland Garros crown. REUTERS, AFP