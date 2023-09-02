Novak Djokovic fights back from two sets down to reach US Open final 16

NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic was so bemused by his poor performance after going two sets down to fellow Serb Laslo Djere in the third round of the US Open on Friday, that he gave himself a pep talk in the bathroom.

A record holder of 23 men’s Grand Slam titles, there was nobody else with better experience to give him advice.

And so the 36-year-old tapped into his unrivalled powers of recovery in front of a record crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and fought back to win 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to move into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

It marked the 38th time Djokovic has won a five-setter and kept alive his quest for a fourth US Open crown that would pull him level with Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

"I hope you enjoyed the show, it was not so enjoyable for me especially in the first two sets," he told the crowd.

"It was one of the toughest matches I have played here in many years."

The Serb had looked imperious in his opening two matches, surrendering only 11 games in blowout wins over Alexandre Muller and Bernabe Zapata Miralles but his 32nd-seeded countryman proved a far tougher test.

The duo had clashed only once before in Belgrade last season but there were signs then that Djere was a danger, with the contest needing three sets and two tie-breaks before Djokovic claimed the win.

Djere signalled to Djokovic he was in for more of the same on Friday, when he broke the second seed to start the match and then held his nerve the rest of the set for an unexpected 1-0 lead.

Facing one of the greatest players of all time under the bright lights of tennis' biggest stage, a fearless Djere piled on the pressure to go 4-3 up in the second set on the way to a 2-0 lead that left Arthur Ashe Stadium stunned.