Novak Djokovic eases into French Open second round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates his first-round win against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 29, 2024, 05:45 AM
Published
May 29, 2024, 05:17 AM

PARIS - Defending champion Novak Djokovic took his French Open first round record to 20 wins out of 20 as he eased past French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert on May 28.

Djokovic, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and record 25th Grand Slam triumph, came through against his 142nd-ranked opponent 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.

The 37-year-old, who saw career-long rival and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal exit the tournament on Monday, arrived in Paris under a cloud.

For the first time since 2018, he is without a title and has yet to reach a final this season.

He has also endured recent misfortunes being accidentally hit on the head by a metal water bottle in Rome and then suffering stomach problems in Geneva.

Djokovic has advanced to the French Open quarter-finals or better every year since 2010.

He will face Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena for a place in the last 32. AFP

