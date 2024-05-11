Novak Djokovic struck with bottle from stands after winning Rome opener

ROME - Novak Djokovic was left in agony after being struck with a hard plastic water bottle as he left the court following his 6-3, 6-1 win over France’s Corentin Moutet at the Rome Open which advanced him to the third round on May 10.

World number one Djokovic was left crouched on the ground in pain as the bottle hit him on the back of the head as he was signing autographs for fans while he exited the centre court at the Foro Italico.

Djokovic was then led from the arena on foot by security staff who covered the 24-time Grand Slam winner while he made his way into the bowels of the stands.

In a video of the incident published by Italian media, it is not clear whether the hard reusable bottle was launched deliberately from the stands, or fell accidentally onto Djokovic’s head.

Tournament organisers did not respond to AFP’s request for an update on Djokovic’s condition, but should he be OK he will face Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo next as the Serb warms up for the French Open with a great chance to add to his array of titles at the Foro Italico, where only Rafael Nadal has won more with 10.