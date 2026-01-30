Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner to set up Carlos Alcaraz final at Australian Open

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner.

– Novak Djokovic was at a loss for words, after he stunned defending champion Jannik Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Jan 30 to reach the Australian Open final.

The Serb will seek a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title and 25th Grand Slam trophy when he faces Carlos Alcaraz on Feb 1.

“I’m lost for words right now, to be honest. Oh my God... it feels surreal to be honest,” he said.

“Playing four hours, it’s almost 2am. But the level of intensity and quality of tennis was extremely high.

“I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win today against him.

“He won the last five matches against me... I told him at the net thanks for allowing me this. I have tremendous respect for him

“Incredible player, he pushes you to the limit. So he deserves a great round of applause for his performance.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Carlos on Sunday, even though it feels as if I’ve won (the title) tonight. I hope I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him.”

Djokovic, who beat Sinner for the first time since 2023, will be competing in his first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2024. If he beats Alcaraz, it will be his first Major win since the 2023 US Open.

It has been 18 years since he first won the Australian Open and now he is aiming for his 11th. Four months before his 39th birthday, Djokovic has showed that he remains unbeatable on his day.

With age and injuries catching up, this final may represent the Serb’s best chance of seizing that elusive 25th Major, although his gritty display against Sinner is a warning sign that Alcaraz will not have it easy.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, said he did not think he had cramp initially when he took a medical timeout that left Alexander Zverev fuming in their marathon semi-final, which also went to five sets.

The world No. 1 triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 (4-7), 7-5 over a monumental 5hr 27 min.

There was controversy when Alcaraz pulled up in pain clutching his right thigh at 4-4 in the third set. The 22-year-old was allowed to have treatment at the changeover, leaving Zverev furious and angrily remonstrating with officials.

Medical timeouts are not permitted solely for muscle cramping.

Alcaraz, who continued after treatment with his movement limited, said that it was the physio who called for the timeout.

“In the beginning when it was on a specific just one muscle, I didn’t think it was cramp at all,” he said.

“I didn’t know exactly what it was because I just go around to a forehand and then I started to feel it just in the right adductor, so that’s why I just called the physio because in that moment, the left leg was good.

“In that moment I just talk to the physio. I said, okay, I just went to run to the forehand side, and I started to feel like the right adductor.

“He decided to take the medical timeout, and he did it.” AFP, REUTERS