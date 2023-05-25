Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

PARIS – Novak Djokovic could face world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the French Open after both players were placed in the same half of the draw on Thursday.

Djokovic is chasing a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title in the absence of the injured Rafael Nadal, who will miss the May 28-June 11 tournament at Roland Garros for the first time since his 2005 title-winning debut.

The third-seeded Serb, French Open champion in 2016 and 2021, meets 114th-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States in the first round in Paris – the first French Open since 1998 without Nadal or the now retired Roger Federer.

Djokovic, who turned 36 on Monday, has been bothered by a recurrence of a right elbow injury which has disrupted his clay-court season.

He failed to go beyond the last eight at any of the three events he played on clay this spring, losing his world No. 1 spot to Alcaraz.

He has also fallen behind Daniil Medvedev in the rankings after the Russian succeeded him as Italian Open champion last weekend.

However, tennis legend John McEnroe believes that the Serb will still be the favourite at Roland Garros.

“It’s his quest to be the best ever and win the most majors so right now it looks like he’s the only guy left who could break more records,” he said on Eurosport.

“He’s tied with Rafa so this is an opening. Novak, he’s always looking for some inspiration, some fuel, and he’s got some now and he’s got a great chance.”

US Open champion Alcaraz and Medvedev both start their Roland Garros campaigns against a qualifier or lucky loser.

Alcaraz, who is seeking to win his maiden Roland Garros title, is also on track to play 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

In the women’s draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek begins her title defence against Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, the world No. 67 who was beaten by the Pole in the third round of the Australian Open earlier in January.