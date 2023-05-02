Novak Djokovic able to play at US Open as Covid-19 vaccine mandate set to end

NEW YORK – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the US Open in August after the US government said on Monday that it will end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

The Serb, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against Covid-19, missed Flushing Meadows in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old was also unable to enter the country earlier in 2023 after unsuccessfully applying to the US government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

“Today, we are announcing that the administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends,” the White House said in a statement.

Djokovic’s situation all started when he missed the 2022 Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccination status, and he has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid shot.

He has won three of his record-equalling 22 Slam titles at the US Open. The hardcourt tournament in 2023 will be held from Aug 28 to Sept 10.

In other news, Serena Williams confirmed on Monday she is expecting her second baby, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York there were “three of us” on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Slam winner announced in 2022 that she was “evolving away from tennis”, writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

The announcement meant that a return to competitive tennis appears highly unlikely for the 41-year-old.