Not perfectly fit but Murray ready for Wimbledon

LONDON • Andy Murray faces a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon next week, but believes he is in a better position than he was ahead of the grass Major last year.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was forced to pull out of last week's tournament at Queen's due to an abdominal injury suffered in losing the final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini earlier this month.

"The positives are I've been able to practise but there are certain shots I've not been able to practise, so that has obviously disrupted my preparations. The injury is healing but still not perfect," said the two-time Wimbledon winner.

"The plan is still to play. I've been practising for the past three or four days and have been practising well. But unfortunately in matches you can't just not hit certain shots.

"In the next couple of days I'll get the chance to test that and hopefully it will be fine."

The Scot, 35, made it to the third round at Wimbledon last year despite an injury-disrupted preparation. His form on the grass at Surbiton, where he reached the semi-finals, and at Stuttgart, has moved him up to 51st in the world.

And he is confident of performing at the All England Club, as long as he is not hampered by injury.

"Going into Wimbledon last year I'd gone in with hardly any proper practice at all, hadn't really played much in the build-up to it and the fact I got through a few matches was a great effort," added Murray.

"I was in a good position against Berrettini as well before the issues, so that for me is the biggest thing.

"I practised really well the last few months and worked on a lot of things with my team. I'm in a good place tennis wise. Physically I do feel good overall, I just unfortunately got this slight injury."

Wimbledon begins on Monday and one player who could be a favourite to win is Berrettini.

The Italian is quietly confident after retaining his title at Queen's over the weekend as he continued an impressive return from a near three-month injury lay-off.

The world No. 11 defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 to claim his second straight title in London, a week after beating Murray in Stuttgart.

The 26-year-old lost to Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final and is keen to go one better this year.

"I don't know if I'm the favourite as Novak and Rafa (Nadal) are always there; Rafa has already won two Slams and no one expected him to win in Australia," said Berrettini on Monday.

"I don't feel like I'm the favourite but I know I can do it."

