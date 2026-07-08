Noskova downs Mertens to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

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LONDON, July 8 - Linda Noskova became the second Czech woman into this year's Wimbledon semi-finals, beating Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3 7-5 in an under-the-radar matchup on Wednesday.

The ninth seed, who has been rising stealthily up the rankings this year, pummelled the experienced Mertens, 30, with powerful returns, pinpoint groundstrokes and the occasional surprising drop shot in baking lunchtime heat on Court One.

Mertens, six times a Grand Slam doubles champion and seeded 25th in the singles here, had to work hard for her service games, saving nine break points.

The 21-year-old Noskova broke her stubborn resistance in the eighth game of the first set and 11th of the second and served out the win with a big serve that the Belgian could only send wide, to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Noskova joins compatriot Karolina Muchova in Thursday's semi-finals. She will face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy, for a place in Saturday's final. REUTERS