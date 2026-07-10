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Noskova downs Kostyuk to set up all-Czech Wimbledon final

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LONDON, July 9 - Linda Noskova set up the first all-Czech women's Grand Slam final as she beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-4 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-final on Thursday.

After the nerve-jangling tension of compatriot Karolina Muchova's victory over Coco Gauff earlier on a sweltering Centre Court, 21-year-old Noskova breezed through in a low-key duel.

Ninth seed Noskova, playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final, looked calm and composed throughout and took the opening set as she pounced on a poor service game by Kostyuk at 4-5.

She got ahead early in the second set only for Kostyuk to briefly spark into life but clinched victory in one hour and 19 minutes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.