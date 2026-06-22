Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy

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June 21 - The Czech Republic's Linda Noskova scooped her first grasscourt title by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open final on Sunday.

The eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set.

Pegula, the 2024 champion, fought back in a closely contested second set to force a decider but Noskova maintained her composure in the decider.

She secured an early break before closing out the match to clinch her second WTA singles title.

“Wow what a week. Obviously I want to congratulate Jessie. You’re incredible and a very tricky player to play on whatever surface. It was really tough to play you in the final," Noskova said following her triumph.

"“I don’t know where I’m gonna put this trophy, it’s too heavy!"

World number 13 Noskova is set to break into the top 10 for the first time, while Pegula's hopes of winning the title for a second time in three editions fell flat despite her win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Sunday's final was delayed due to extreme weather, forcing the evacuation of spectators, after which organisers apologised following criticism over staff conduct during the process. REUTERS