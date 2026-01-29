No white flag from Novak Djokovic against Jannik Sinner as Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexander Zverev threat

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Novak Djokovic was gifted passage after Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt when in complete control of their last-eight clash, 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 on Jan 28, 2026.

– Novak Djokovic knows all too well the mountain he must scale to capture an elusive record 25th Grand Slam crown, but the Serb is not ready to “walk out with a white flag” just yet.

The 38-year-old was handed passage into an Australian Open semi-final showdown with Jannik Sinner, after Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt when in complete control of their last-eight clash, 6-4, 6-3, 1-3.

It followed a free ride to the quarter-finals when Jakub Mensik withdrew without a ball being hit.

His charmed run has pitted him against world No. 2 and two-time defending champion Sinner in a blockbuster on Rod Laver Arena on Jan 30.

Djokovic needs to reverse a run of five straight defeats to the Italian to make his 11th Australian Open final, where either Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or German third seed Alexander Zverev awaits.

He was crushed by Sinner in the 2025 French Open and Wimbledon semi-finals, but remains optimistic he can still pull off an upset.

“I’m creating my own history and I think I’ve been very clear when I say what my intention is in terms of achievements and objectives and results,” said Djokovic, who is into a mind-blowing 55th Slam semi-final.

“I want to get to the championship match in every tournament, particularly Slams.

“Are they (Sinner and Alcaraz) better right now than me and all the other guys? Yes, they are. I mean, the quality and the level is amazing.

“But does that mean that I walk out with a white flag? No. I’m going to fight until the last shot, until the last point, and do my very best to challenge them.”

Ten-time Melbourne winner Djokovic has been trying to move past Margaret Court and clinch a landmark 25th Major since his last one at the US Open in 2023.

It has proved increasingly difficult with the emergence of Sinner and Alcaraz, who have between them won all the Slam titles since then.

Despite being odds-on favourite, Sinner said he was still learning from Djokovic and would not be underestimating him.

“He is I think the most professional athlete we have here in the locker room,” he said.

“Obviously he has a huge package of experience. You see him on the court, you know he knows how to handle every situation the best possible way.

“Me, as a 24-year-old, I’m lucky to have someone like him in front of my eyes, and I can hopefully learn something. I feel like every day, every time he plays, I can learn something about him, about Carlos, about all the other great, great players.”

Alcaraz is on his own mission – to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam of all four Majors aged just 22. Rafael Nadal did it at 24.

He has been in ominous touch so far, but faces a tricky challenge in the form of Zverev, who is still seeking an elusive first Major crown at the age of 28.

The German made the final in 2025 and was thumped by Sinner before his season was blighted by shoulder, back and ankle injuries.

But he is pain-free and with a newly aggressive approach, could pose a threat.

“I feel happy on court because I am playing pain-free and I’m playing a good level,” he said.

“I’ve worked on my aggressive game. I’ve worked on my first shots after the serve, my first forehand after the serve, maybe a bit more serve and volleying as well.

“If those things work for me, then I think success will come as well.”

Alcaraz, who is into his first Australian Open semi-final, practised with the German before the tournament and noted that his level was “really, really high”.

“It’s going to be a great battle,” he said. “I will be ready, for sure. I will be well-prepared for that match. If he wants to beat me, he has to sweat a lot.”

In the women’s draw, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka swept to her fourth successive Australian Open final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and will play familiar rival Elena Rybakina next.

Rybakina set up a blockbuster rematch of the 2023 final by overcoming American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (9-7), as the Russian-born Kazakh ramped up her own hunt for a second Major title following her 2022 Wimbledon triumph. AFP