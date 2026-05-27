No repeat for injury-ravaged Boisson as French women disappoint at Roland Garros

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PARIS, May 26 - A year after her fairytale run to the semi-finals, Lois Boisson was left frustrated and resigned as she was knocked out in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, having shown none of the qualities and fighting spirit that took Roland Garros by storm in 2025.

Her 6-2 6-2 defeat to Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya capped a year marked by repeated injury setbacks for world number 43 Boisson, who only resumed competitive tennis last month after a seven-month layoff.

Boisson, who had started last year's French Open as the world number 361, said that her passion for tennis was keeping her going, but that drive was not enough.

"I was happy to come back here to play in front of the French crowds but for sure I was hoping to be coming in a better condition," a tearful Boisson told reporters.

"I have a lot of regrets because I was lacking rhythm, having been injured so much lately. I don't know yet what I'm going to do exactly. I'm going to play grass.

"I have done everything to be back on the court. I love playing tennis. I haven't been playing enough every year if you ask me."

The 23-year-old was not the only Frenchwoman to bow out in the first round - Alice Tubello, Leolia Jeanjean, Ksenia Efremova, Clara Burel, Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, and Fiona Ferro were also eliminated.

Only Elsa Jacquemot, who will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka, and Diane Parry have reached the second round – the worst collective performance by the French women at Roland Garros since 1981, when none of them won their opening match in the main draw.

"It's tough because of course I would have liked other French players to win as well," Jacquemot told reporters. "We're in a sport where winning matches is not easy, it's sad but it doesn't mean (French) women's tennis is bad or that women's tennis isn't succeeding."

"We're competing for big things, in major tournaments. Some girls lost, but there are plenty of other tournaments ahead. Obviously, I would have liked everyone to win." REUTERS