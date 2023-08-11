Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and pulled out of Wimbledon with wrist issues. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (spkyrgios11) - Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Thursday, as the Australian continues to recover from ankle and wrist injuries that have limited him to one tournament this season.

The 28-year-old had surgery on his left knee earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match following a five-month layoff when he fell to China’s Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round in June.

Kyrgios missed the French Open due to a foot injury suffered during the theft of his car and pulled out of Wimbledon with wrist issues.

Germany Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the US Open, the USTA said.

Due to the withdrawals, Argentine’s Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman move into the main draw.

The season’s final grand slam runs from Aug. 28 to Sept 10. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Andy Murray hopes instinctive Carlos Alcaraz does not ditch ‘Kamikaze’ approach
Swiatek solves Karolina Pliskova, Marketa Vondrousova stops Caroline Wozniacki in Montreal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top