Nick Kyrgios vents over missing white towels in Stuttgart opening loss

STUTTGART, Germany - Nick Kyrgios got upset over a lack of white towels as he made a losing return to tennis on Tuesday, ambushed by grass-court debutant Wu Yibing 7-5, 6-3 at the ATP Stuttgart event.

The 25th-ranked Australian, who finished runner-up 11 months ago at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, was playing for the first time since undergoing knee surgery in January.

His mood turned sour in the first set, with complaints about the colour of the towels, the bounce of the grass court and a shortage of sideline water from an eco-dispenser.

But it was the coloured sponsor towels on court which got the Australian steaming.

“It took me three games to get white towels,” he said, after his loss to the Chinese player who won the Dallas ATP title in February.

“They soak up the sweat better. I’m the same at every tourney. The all have white ones in the locker room.

“I’m not asking to move mountains. White towels actually take the sweat off my body - we are professional athletes.”

Kyrgios said that he still has work to do on his game and fitness after playing his first tour-level match since last October in Tokyo.

“It was my first match in a long time,” he said.

“I guess it was my final task of rehab to go out, play matches and see how my knee pulled up.

“Credit to him, he played as good as he needed to beat me.”