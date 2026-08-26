New York offers discounted $100 US Open tickets for residents

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The tickets are exclusively available for New York residents, who can buy up to two each, and go on sale at 10am on Aug 26 on a first come, first served basis.

NEW YORK - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the US Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Aug 25 that 1,000 US Open tickets will be sold for US$100 each (S$126) in an effort to make the tournament more affordable.

The tickets are exclusively available for New York residents, who can buy up to two each, and go on sale at 10am on Aug 26 on a first come, first served basis.

“If the world’s best tennis players are coming to our city, New Yorkers should be able to see them play,” Mamdani said in a statement.

The tickets are for matches taking place from Aug 30 to Sept 8 and include seats in the main Arthur Ashe Stadium, running through the first quarter-final stage of the tournament.

According to price tracking platform TicketData, the cheapest ticket to the US Open is currently selling for around US$288 on average.

Craig Tiley, CEO of the USTA, said he wanted as many people as possible to experience the US Open.

“Access to tennis will always be our priority, and we’re proud to be able to deliver this Main Draw ticket offer to the residents of New York,” he said in a statement.

Visitors can attend qualifying matches with a free pass during the week prior to the tournament, Aug 23-29. AFP