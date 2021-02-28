New 'first-class' Kallang Tennis Centre to be ready by end-2022

SINGAPORE - After a week of top-level men's action at the Singapore Open, tennis fans here have more to cheer about as a new Kallang Tennis Centre (KTC) will be ready by the end of 2022.

This was announced by Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in a Facebook post on Sunday (Feb 28) right after the ATP 250 event, where Australian Alexei Popyrin won his first ATP title.

The centre will feature up to seven indoor and 12 outdoor courts and will integrate green replacements into spaces such as the rooftop, event plaza and outdoor boulevard.

The facility will also cater for large-scale events and have amenities such as a sheltered event plaza and a sponsorship lounge and viewing gallery.

"The KTC will be the showpiece of a vibrant sporting hub, with tennis at its heart, and facilities for all Singaporeans to enjoy. This includes first-class facilities to host future tennis events, and community-oriented features with common spaces for family and friends," wrote Mr Tong.

The US$300,000 (S$399,720) Singapore Open was a late addition to the men's circuit's calendar "to create increased playing opportunities, in the face of scheduling challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic". It was on a single-year licence.

It is the first top-level male tennis tournament held here since the 1999 Heineken Open.

It has demonstrated Singapore's ability and infrastructure to host a world-class sporting event in a safe manner for participants and fans, setting the precedent for future sporting events and the hosting of international-level tournaments during a pandemic, organisers said on Sunday.

Lim Teck Yin, tournament organising chairman and Sport Singapore chief executive, added: "The Singapore Tennis Open has also showcased the world-class standards of our local partners who have spared no effort to put this event together in a month.

"We hope that the success of the Singapore Tennis Open will pave the way for future collaboration with the ATP to deliver more exciting professional tennis to the local community."