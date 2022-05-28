Nearly 'perfect' Djokovic

PARIS • Novak Djokovic will face his first seeded opponent of the French Open when he takes on Diego Schwartzman tomorrow for a place in the quarter-finals.

The world No. 1 has yet to drop a set in three rounds here, but the 15th-seeded Argentinian should prove to be his first real test.

Djokovic has a 100 per cent record against Schwartzman in six previous meetings, including a five-set win in Roland Garros in 2017.

But the world No. 16 has been looking impressive as he dismantled 2017 ATP Finals champion and 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 yesterday.

Djokovic eased into the last 16 yesterday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, firing nine aces and 30 winners past his opponent as he bids for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title.

"It's not possible to play perfectly but to strive to play close to perfection," Djokovic said afterwards. "I want to play my characteristic game, my aggressive game. It is not always possible but today, it was very good."

Schwartzman, though, has other plans in mind than facing the reigning French Open champion.

He made a plea for tickets to today's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris, saying: "So Roland Garros, please ask for tickets for tomorrow. I know you can do it. President of Roland Garros, president of the (French Tennis) Federation. I can go alone, eh? It's okay.

"It's going to be a great match. Everyone who is here is not from Liverpool or Real Madrid. We are going to enjoy. One more time, if you have any tickets, I will be there tomorrow."

Another title favourite, 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, also sailed into the fourth round after a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp.

Awaiting the record 13-time Roland Garros winner will be Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who fended off Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-2), 7-5 yesterday.

The pair have played each other only once before at the 2019 Madrid Masters, but the world No. 9 has improved since, having advanced to the semi-finals of last year's US Open and the last eight at the Australian Open in January.

Should Djokovic and Nadal get through their ties, they are scheduled to clash in the quarter-finals in what will be a blockbuster meeting of two veteran stars.

In the women's draw, more seeds tumbled out as the upsets continued to rack up in Paris.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the conqueror of US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the previous round, claimed another scalp in German 21st seed and three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber.

The Belarusian got past her opponent 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) and she will face Italy's Martina Trevisan tomorrow for a place in the last eight.

Swiss Olympic gold medallist and 14th seed Belinda Bencic also exited the year's second Grand Slam following her 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 defeat by last year's US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez.

The Canadian 17th seed takes on American 27th seed Amanda Anisimova, who beat four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the first round, tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

