Navarro books US Open quarter-final spot

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NEW YORK, Sept 6 - American Emma Navarro returned to the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Kalinskaya on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Navarro, the 26th seed, had reached the last eight in New York in 2024 when she made it to the semis. She will next face compatriot Jessica Pegula.

"It feels good to be back on Ashe. It's been a couple years, and I missed it a ton. I love playing out here," Navarro said.

The 25-year-old has also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final since the Australian Open in 2025, following an extended spell away from the tour earlier this year for health reasons.

Navarro's win capped a good day for the home crowd, following earlier victories by Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe. REUTERS