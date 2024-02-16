Naomi Osaka's Qatar title bid ended by Karolina Pliskova

DOHA - Naomi Osaka’s hopes of clinching the Qatar Open ended in a straight-sets quarter-final loss to fellow former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Feb 15.

Four-time Grand Slam title winner Osaka, who is rebuilding her career after maternity leave, went down 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/5).

It was the 26-year-old Japanese star’s second defeat to Pliskova this year after losing in three sets in her comeback tournament in Brisbane last month.

Pliskova, ranked at 59, will face world number one Iga Swiatek for a place in Saturday’s final.

The Czech’s win over Osaka, clinched in one hour and 43 minutes, was her ninth in the last 10 days, a run which included the Transylvania Open title on Feb 11.

Defending champion Swiatek moved closer to a third successive Qatar title when she brushed aside Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-0 in 74 minutes in her quarter-final.

Polish 22-year-old Swiatek is 12-1 at the Gulf tournament with her only defeat coming in the 2020 second round to Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Former world number one Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 champion in Doha, double-faulted in the ninth game to hand Swiatek the first break.

The top seed served it out before racing through the second set without facing a break point.

Swiatek ended the encounter with 17 winners to just five from Azarenka.

Earlier, Elena Rybakina and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova set-up a semi-final clash.

Third seed and former Wimbledon champion Rybakina came from 4-2 down in the first set to defeat 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-2.