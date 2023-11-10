Naomi Osaka to make eagerly awaited comeback in Brisbane

SYDNEY – Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will make her eagerly anticipated return to tennis at the Brisbane International in Australia, organisers announced on Friday.

Starting on Dec 31, the Brisbane tournament is a warm-up for the Australian Open starting in mid-January.

The 26-year-old former world No. 1 gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has not played on tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September 2022, having also struggled with her mental health and the pressures of tennis.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return,” Japan’s Osaka said.

“The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

The Japanese has won four Grand Slam titles, triumphing in the 2019 and 2021 Australian Opens, and winning the US Open in 2018 and 2020.

But she has had long spells out of the game since her second triumph at Melbourne Park, taking a lengthy break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open and another after the US Open the same year.

Earlier in 2023, Osaka said her break from the sport had “really fuelled a fire in me”.

She will be joined in Brisbane by Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka, as well as Grigor Dimitrov and Holger Rune in the tournament which is returning after a three-year hiatus forced initially by the Covid pandemic.

“It’s great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer,” said Briton Murray, who has lost five Australian Open finals.

“I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane.”

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from Jan 14-28.

Separately, Switzerland’s reign as Billie Jean King Cup champions is over after they suffered a second successive loss in Seville on Thursday, this time at the hands of the United States.

Italy, meanwhile, became the first nation through to the semi-finals after beating Germany 3-0 in Group D.

Canada also made sure of first place in Group C as they won both singles matches against a Poland side missing world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Teenager Marina Stakusic enhanced her burgeoning reputation with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 defeat of Magdalena Frech before world No. 20 Leylah Fernandez eased past Magda Linette.

“I’m proud and ecstatic that we are in the semis,” Fernandez said. “Happy I could execute my game plan.”