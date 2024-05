Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'

PARIS - Naomi Osaka said she wept after her May 29 epic French Open defeat to Iga Swiatek but insisted: “I’ve felt worse”.

The Japanese superstar led 5-2 in the final set of a pulsating second round clash and even had a match point.

But defending champion Swiatek rallied impressively to record a 7-6 (7/1), 1-6, 7-5 win which kept her on course for a fourth title in Paris and fifth Grand Slam crown.

Former world number one Osaka, now ranked 134, was appearing at only a second Grand Slam since giving birth to her daughter in July 2023.

“It was the most fun match I have ever played, the atmosphere was incredible, it was very memorable for me,” said the 26-year-old.

“I’ve felt worse, that’s for sure.”

Despite the defeat, Osaka said she can only take positives from the match which extended close to three hours and where she unleashed 54 blistering winners.

“I cried when I came off court but then I thought of how last year I was watching Iga win the French Open while I was pregnant,” said Osaka after a match in which she won more points, had 17 more winners and more service breaks – five to three.

“My dream then was to come and play against her, so when I think of that I try not to be too hard on myself.

“I’m just here for the vibes. I’m a hard court kid; I’d like to play her on a hard court.”