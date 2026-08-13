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Nakashima holds off Jodar to book first ATP Masters final in Montreal

Brandon Nakashima celebrates his victory against Rafael Jodar in the Montreal Masters semi-finals.

MONTREAL – Brandon Nakashima held off Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 on Aug 12, reaching his first ATP Masters final in Montreal where the title match will be an all-American affair.

Nakashima awaits the winner of the second semi-final between defending champion Ben Shelton and fellow American Lerner Tien.

The last US pair to battle for a Masters trophy were Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick in 2003.

Nakashima needed two hours – including 66 minutes in the second set – to subdue Jodar.

The Spaniard, a finalist in Washington in August and tipped to soon crack the top 10 in the rankings, saved four match points before his opponent fired an ace on his fifth opportunity to prevail in a final game that featured six deuces and lasted more than 10 minutes.

“That final game was crazy,” Nakashima, 25, said. “It was super-tight. We both had to keep fighting.

“I was lucky I was hitting my spots on serve, it paid off today. I’m happy to get through that one.”

Nakashima goes into his first Masters final with growing confidence on serve and with his forehand.

“I’m just trusting it and swinging through on every ball,” he said. “When I connect with it, (my forehand) is one of my best shots. I’m happy it paid off today.”

Nakashima will be playing the fifth final of his career and by far his most prestigious. He has never before competed in anything more than a 250-level title match. AFP