Nadal undergoes arthroscopy to check hip injury

Spain's Rafael Nadal missed the ongoing French Open, which he has won 14 times, and will also sit out Wimbledon next month. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID - Rafael Nadal underwent an arthroscopy on Friday to assess the hip injury which has kept him out of competition since the Australian Open in January with the result to be known on Saturday, the day of his 37th birthday.

Nadal said last month that the injury has not healed as well as he had hoped and therefore he was taking more time out of the sport.

The Spaniard missed the ongoing French Open, which he has won 14 times, and will also sit out Wimbledon next month.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner has also said that 2024 will likely be his last year on tour. AFP

More On This Topic
Novak Djokovic says ‘part of me will leave’ when Rafael Nadal quits
Iga Swiatek does not want Rafael Nadal to suffer in French Open comeback bid

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top