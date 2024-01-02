Rafael Nadal roars to victory over Dominic Thiem in Brisbane comeback

BRISBANE – There was a standing ovation for Rafael Nadal at the end of his match on Jan 2, a scene that is not unfamiliar during the course of his storied career yet probably the first time it has been so fitting for the occasion.

The Spanish great marked his singles comeback after being out injured for nearly a year with a convincing 7-5, 6-1 victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the Brisbane International first round, and called it an “emotional” day.

“Today is honestly an emotional and important day for me after probably one of the toughest years of my tennis career, without a doubt,” Nadal, who had previously conceded there was a “high percentage” that this would be his last season, said in his on-court interview.

“I had the chance to come back after a year and play in front of an amazing crowd and play, I think, at a very positive level. On the first day, it is something that makes us feel proud. Myself, all the team and family that have been there every single day during the past year.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had not played since the 2023 Australian Open and underwent arthroscopic surgery last June after injuring his left hip flexor during his second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald in Melbourne.

The long lay-off raised fears his career could be over, but Nadal said this week he was always determined to make it back for the 2024 season.

He returned to competitive tennis on Dec 31 and crashed to a doubles defeat while partnering retired veteran Marc Lopez, but showed glimpses of his top form ahead of the Jan 14-28 Australian Open.

The 37-year-old looked razor sharp again during his latest meeting with Thiem in a rematch of their 2018 and 2019 French Open finals which he won.

All the focus this week has been on his singles return after organisers granted him a wildcard, with a full house in Pat Rafter Arena to give him a loud reception when he walked on court.

Nadal had spent time at his academy in Kuwait to prepare for the Australian summer and trained there with fast-rising French teen Arthur Fils.

But he looked like he had never been away as he lost only six points on serve throughout the match and made few unforced errors in an almost perfect display against a quality opponent.

Roared on by fans, Nadal grabbed an early break in the second set with a superb backhand pass and barely looked back as he racked up a 5-1 lead before closing out the match on serve.

“The first set was equal, with both of us serving well and more or less winning on serve,” added Nadal.

“I was able to have that break at 6-5, so that makes the difference. Honestly, I know Dominic has gone through some hard times with injuries too, so I’m happy to see him on court and I wish him the very best for the season.”