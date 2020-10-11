Nadal, Djokovic chasing history in Roland Garros final

PARIS • It should come as no surprise, even in autumn and in the midst of a pandemic, that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in another French Open final.

Djokovic is world No. 1 and has not lost a completed match in this disjointed tennis season. Nadal is No. 2 and the greatest clay-court player in the game's long history.

Nadal will be aiming for his 13th French Open title today. Djokovic is hoping to win his second.

Both advanced on Friday with victories over younger men who had reason to hope for better. Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-0) against 12th seed Diego Schwartzman. Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 against No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But today's showdown - the 56th match in the rich rivalry between Nadal, 34, and Djokovic, 33, and their third meeting in the French Open final - will be about more than winning this unique October edition of Roland Garros.

It will be about the historical pecking order. If Nadal prevails, he will equal Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

If Djokovic prevails, he will narrow the gap with his long-time rivals. The title would be his 18th and would make him the first of the Big Three to win each of the four majors twice.

Djokovic has the overall edge against Nadal, with a 29-26 advantage, but Nadal leads by 17-7 on clay and by 6-1 at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal in this tournament. Swede Robin Soderling beat Nadal in the fourth round in 2009, and the Serb beat him in the quarter-finals in 2015.

Nadal knows that, and is bracing himself for today's final.

"I made a step forward today and played my best match of the tournament," the Spaniard said after beating Schwartzman. "I will need one on Sunday that is even better."

Djokovic is shoring up the fortifications, too.

"It's his 'maison'," he said of Nadal, using the French word for house. "I will have to be at my best. Playing Nadal at Roland Garros is the biggest challenge in our sport."

Djokovic has certainly had the harder road to the final. While Nadal has not dropped a set in six matches, he has dropped three in his last two.

Statistics aside, Nadal has always been more interested in looking forward to the next point, the next match, the next challenge than looking back at all the castles he has built on the clay. He believes that none of that will matter today.

"Different circumstances, different kind of tournament and different situation," he said.

"I can't predict the future... The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best.

"I know that is a court that I have been playing well for such a long time, so that helps. But, at the same time, he has an amazing record here, too. He is one of the toughest opponents possible."

Djokovic is hoping the different conditions at this autumn French Open will play to his advantage.

"I think that could be a better chance for me, obviously the ball not bouncing as high over the shoulder as he likes it usually," he said.

"But, regardless of the conditions, he's still there, he's Rafa, he's in the finals, we're playing on clay."

NYTIMES, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH OPEN

Finals: Women's doubles (5.20pm) & men's singles (8.30pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208