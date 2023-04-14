Musetti outlasts Djokovic to set up all-Italian clash with Sinner

MONTE CARLO - Novak Djokovic’s quest for a record-extending 39th Masters trophy was prolonged on Thursday after the world number one fell to a 4-6 7-5 6-4 defeat at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic’s last meeting with Musetti on clay was a gruelling Roland Garros clash in 2021, in which he battled back from two sets down to win, but this time it was the Italian that claimed a comeback victory in windy conditions.

Both players struggled on their serve in a contest littered with 15 breaks of serve, but Djokovic appeared to have the match in hand as he comfortably took the first set.

However, Musetti refused to go down without a fight and the Italian stepped on the gas in the second set to level the topsy-turvy encounter.

Not even a lengthy halt in play due to rain could dampen Musetti’s momentum, and the 21-year-old once again took advantage of a weak serving performance from Djokovic to break and take the win.

“I’m struggling not to cry. It was a really long match, not easy conditions. It was a bit windy, cold,” Musetti said.

“I’m really proud of myself. The rallies were long, it was a tough, physical battle. Beating Novak is something remarkable for me.”

Musetti will next face fellow Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Hubert Hurkacz.

Seventh seed Sinner was made to toil by Hurkacz in a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-1 win.