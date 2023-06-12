Murray wins first grass court tournament for seven years

LONDON - Andy Murray stepped up his preparation for Wimbledon in style as he claimed his first grass court title for seven years on Sunday by winning the Surbiton Trophy challenger event.

The 36-year-old, who dropped just one set en route to the title, beat Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 either side of a three-hour rain delay.

“It has been the perfect start to the grass season,” said Murray.

“My kids are always asking me when I go away if I can come home with the trophy and it has been rare... I think they were watching on the TV. I will bring home the trophy tonight.”

Murray, ranked 44th in the world, will be in action on the grass again next week in Nottingham ahead of a tilt at a third Wimbledon title next month. AFP