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Karolina Muchova downs Naomi Osaka to set up Wimbledon semi-final with Coco Gauff

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Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 7, 2026 Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Japan's Naomi Osaka REUTERS/Toby Melville

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates winning her Wimbledon quarter-final against Japan's Naomi Osaka.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Karolina Muchova defeated Naomi Osaka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final, showcasing steadiness with fewer errors and strong net play.
  • Osaka struggled with consistency, committing 42 unforced errors and losing her serve in the second set, despite hitting 24 winners.
  • Muchova will face Coco Gauff, who also reached her first Wimbledon semi-final by beating Jessica Pegula in three sets.

AI generated

LONDON – Karolina Muchova overcame four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in an absorbing contest of athleticism, shot variety and tight margins on July 7 to set up a Wimbledon semi-final against American Coco Gauff.

The 29-year-old Czech, seeking a first Grand Slam title, proved the steadier player on a sizzling Court One, producing 21 unforced errors to Osaka’s 42 while the pair sent down 24 winners apiece.

Not afraid to come to the net and volley, Muchova took the first set tiebreak with a forehand winner on her third set point.

Osaka, 28 and seeded 14th, had downed top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round. But consistency deserted her as she served two double faults alongside two aces in the ninth game of the second set and missed a drive volley to drop her serve.

Tenth seed Muchova served out the set, finishing with an ace, to reach her first Wimbledon semi-final.

It will also be a first semi-final at the All England Club for Gauff, 22, who beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. REUTERS

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Wimbledon

Women's tennis

Naomi Osaka

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.