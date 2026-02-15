Karolina Muchova beats Victoria Mboko in Qatar Open final to end six-year title drought
DOHA, Qatar - Former French Open finalist Karolina Muchova ended a six-year trophy drought on Feb 14, when she beat Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-4 7-5 to win the Qatar Open and clinch her first WTA 1000 title.
The Czech Republic's Muchova, who has struggled with multiple injuries and was sidelined for 10 months after a wrist injury suffered in 2023, had not won a title on the WTA tour since the Korea Open in September 2019.
But the 29-year-old Muchova kept mistakes to a minimum as she switched up the rhythm against Mboko to clinch victory in an hour and 34 minutes.
“It’s been a while since I won a tournament. It’s just nice to get that feeling again, and to be reminded of that victory feeling," Muchova said.
Mboko, 19, is expected to break into the top-10 in the world rankings for the first time after beating fifth seed Mirra Andreeva and second seed Elena Rybakina en route to the final.
“It was amazing... it’s not the outcome I wanted but I think there’s so many positives to take away,” Mboko said. REUTERS