Straitstimes.com header logo

Karolina Muchova beats Victoria Mboko in Qatar Open final to end six-year title drought

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic beat Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 34 minutes to win the Qatar Open.

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic beat Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-4 7-5 in one hour and 34 minutes to win the Qatar Open.

PHOTO: EPA

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Karolina Muchova won the Qatar Open, her first WTA 1000 title, ending a six-year trophy drought after overcoming significant injuries.
  • The Czech Republic's Muchova defeated Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-4 7-5 in 1 hour 34 minutes, playing with minimal mistakes.
  • Victoria Mboko, 19, reached the final, beating top seeds. She is now expected to break into the world's top-10 after her impressive run.

AI generated

DOHA, Qatar - Former French Open finalist Karolina Muchova ended a six-year trophy drought on Feb 14, when she beat Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-4 7-5 to win the Qatar Open and clinch her first WTA 1000 title.

The Czech Republic's Muchova, who has struggled with multiple injuries and was sidelined for 10 months after a wrist injury suffered in 2023, had not won a title on the WTA tour since the Korea Open in September 2019.

But the 29-year-old Muchova kept mistakes to a minimum as she switched up the rhythm against Mboko to clinch victory in an hour and 34 minutes.

“It’s been a while since I won a tournament. It’s just nice to get that feeling again, and to be reminded of that victory feeling," Muchova said.

Mboko, 19, is expected to break into the top-10 in the world rankings for the first time after beating fifth seed Mirra Andreeva and second seed Elena Rybakina en route to the final.

“It was amazing... it’s not the outcome I wanted but I think there’s so many positives to take away,” Mboko said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina dumped out of Qatar Open
Serena Williams listed as eligible to return to tennis on Feb 22
See more on

Qatar

Czech Republic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.