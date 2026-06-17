‘Mom, play with Venus’: Serena Williams says daughter inspired Wimbledon return

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Serena Williams of the U.S. during the warm up before her round of 16 doubles match with Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova against New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Mexico's Giuliana Olmos.

LONDON – Serena Williams said on Tuesday a comment from her daughter inspired her decision to return to play doubles at Wimbledon alongside sister Venus later in June.

Speaking in Berlin after she was defeated alongside doubles partner Karolina Muchova in the first round, the American great confirmed she would accept a wildcard to play at Wimbledon for the first time since 2022, alongside long-time doubles partner Venus.

The 44-year-old, who has won 14 doubles Grand Slams alongside Venus including six on the Wimbledon grass, said a conversation with eight-year-old daughter Olympia sparked her decision.

“My daughter Olympia told me I should play with Venus. She’s always right,” she said.

“‘Mom, maybe you should play with Venus’. She’s very serious, she knows. She’s very smart – she’s very wise, I think is another word. So I said ‘You know, let’s see if we can do it’.”

Williams previously said a desire to play in front of her young daughters was a motivating factor in her shock return. However, she shot down speculation she may take the last remaining singles wildcard slot.

“You think I’m ready for singles?” Williams asked reporters. “I need to get to work.”

The Williams sisters’ last Wimbledon title came on their most recent appearance together a decade ago.

A 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, Williams retired in 2022 but re-entered doping protocols in 2025 to keep open the idea of a potential return.

She also said that her sister’s run to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles at the 2025 US Open inspired her to consider coming back.

“I think I was really motivated by what Venus was doing that year in the Open doubles. I thought she played really well,” she said.

“(People) were always telling me that I should play but I felt a lot of pressure because I wasn’t practising at all.

“It wasn’t my goal at the time. I had no intention of actually being here today, to be perfectly honest with you.”

Williams made a sensational return last week when she won her first-round doubles match at Queen’s Club with partner Victoria Mboko, her first competitive appearance in 1,375 days.

She was unable to play more than one match after Mboko pulled out with an injury but impressed in what was her first competitive match in almost four years.

After so long away, Williams had no ranking to secure automatic entry into tournaments, leaving her to rely on wildcards.

In Berlin, Williams and Muchova lost in straight sets but the American said she felt she had improved from her previous outing.

“I felt pretty good out there. I felt actually more nimble and more sturdy and quicker than the first match in Queens,” she said after the match.

Serena Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, but she hasn’t won a Grand Slam crown since beating Venus to win the 2017 Australian Open.

Her most recent Wimbledon singles title came in 2016, with her last four Grand Slam finals ending in defeat.

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus has lost all seven of her singles matches this year.

The 45-year-old, who plays only occasionally in the twilight of her career, won a doubles match with Katie Boulter in Madrid in April. AFP