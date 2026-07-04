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Mertens stuns second seed Rybakina in Wimbledon third round

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LONDON, July 4 - Second seed Elena Rybakina's hopes of a second Grand Slam title this year and taking over as world number one ended at Wimbledon on Saturday as she faded to a 7-6(4) 6-1 third-round defeat by inspired Belgian Elise Mertens.

The Kazakh never recovered from losing a first-set tiebreak and 25th seed Mertens seized control thereafter to reach the last-16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time.

Rybakina, who added this year's Australian Open title to her 2022 Wimbledon crown, needed to reach at least the quarter-finals to have a chance of overhauling Aryna Sabalenka at the top of the WTA rankings.

But she produced a flat performance on Court One against the wily 30-year-old Mertens whose greater variety proved decisive in her only her second win over Rybakina in nine meetings.

Mertens, a reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, won nine points in a row during one dominant spell in the second set and although she showed a few nerves when serving for the match she ended the contest with an ace.

She will fancy her chances of posting a best-ever Wimbledon run with Czech Marie Bouzkova up next. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.