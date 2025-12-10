Mercedes-Benz to become long-term partners of WTA Tour from 2026

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A Mercedes-Benz sign is seen outside a Mercedes-Benz car dealer in Arnhem, Netherlands February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Dec 10 - Players, officials and guests at WTA tournaments can look forward to being chauffeured in ‍an ​exclusive fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles ‍from 2026 after the German automaker announced it had become ​the ​women's tour's premier partner on Wednesday.

The partnership was announced at a press conference at the ‍Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart and will begin on January ​1, 2026.

The partnership ⁠also makes Mercedes-Benz the WTA Tour's exclusive automobile partner.

WTA founder Billie Jean King said a global brand like Mercedes-Benz ​standing with the women's tour sends a message that "echoes far beyond ‌tennis".

"It says women's ​sport matters and our athletes deserve to be seen, heard, and given a global platform to shine and inspire," King said in a statement.

"I am incredibly proud to see the WTA carrying our ‍vision forward with purpose and passion."

Mercedes-Benz said it ​would be present at nearly 30 WTA tournaments -- which ​include WTA 1000, 500 and 250 ‌events -- next year, with more planned from 2027. REUTERS