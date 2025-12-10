Mercedes-Benz to become long-term partners of WTA Tour from 2026
Dec 10 - Players, officials and guests at WTA tournaments can look forward to being chauffeured in an exclusive fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles from 2026 after the German automaker announced it had become the women's tour's premier partner on Wednesday.
The partnership was announced at a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart and will begin on January 1, 2026.
The partnership also makes Mercedes-Benz the WTA Tour's exclusive automobile partner.
WTA founder Billie Jean King said a global brand like Mercedes-Benz standing with the women's tour sends a message that "echoes far beyond tennis".
"It says women's sport matters and our athletes deserve to be seen, heard, and given a global platform to shine and inspire," King said in a statement.
"I am incredibly proud to see the WTA carrying our vision forward with purpose and passion."
Mercedes-Benz said it would be present at nearly 30 WTA tournaments -- which include WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events -- next year, with more planned from 2027. REUTERS