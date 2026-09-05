Medvedev's strong form continues with convincing win over Rinderknech

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NEW YORK, Sept 4 - Daniil Medvedev continued his strong form at the U.S. Open on Friday, beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the fourth round as he looks to make a deep run in New York.

The seventh-seeded Russian arrived at Flushing Meadows with plenty of room to move up the rankings, defending only 10 points after a chaotic first-round exit a year ago. He also has history on his side, having won the U.S. Open in 2021.

The only real scare for Medvedev came early, when he dropped serve for the first time in the tournament and Rinderknech, the world number 29, moved 4-2 ahead. The 30-year-old Russian recovered quickly, winning four straight games to turn around the set and take the lead.

From there, Medvedev tightened his grip. He did not face a single break point in the second set, serving with authority while converting his only break opportunity to move two sets ahead.

He carried that momentum into the third, breaking Frenchman Rinderknech in the opening game to take a decisive lead and close out his 35th win of the year.

The victory avenged Medvedev's most recent meeting with Rinderknech, who beat him at the Shanghai Masters, while the Russian had won their previous encounter, also at the U.S. Open, in straight sets in the 2022 second round.

Medvedev will face either Frances Tiafoe or Rinderknech's cousin, Monaco's Valentin Vacherot, in the fourth round, where he will bid to reach the last 16 in the tournament for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. REUTERS