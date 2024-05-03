Jiri Lehecka advances into Madrid Open semis, as Daniil Medvedev withdraws

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in action against Daniil Medvedev. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
May 03, 2024, 04:14 AM
Published
May 03, 2024, 03:26 AM

MADRID - Czech Jiri Lehecka progressed to the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on May 3 after world number four Daniil Medvedev quit the match with a groin problem after losing the first set.

Third seed Medvedev requested a medical time out due while leading 3-2 and continued to visibly struggle to move after coming back onto the court.

Lehecka, who knocked out Rafa Nadal in the last 16, then broke Medvedev to take a 4-5 lead and took the set 6-4 before Medvedev told the umpire he could not continue the match.

Lehecka will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on May 3.

The 23-year-old Canadian was due to face top seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals but the Italian pulled out from the tournament with a right hip injury on Wednesday.

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev will play Taylor Fritz, seeded 12th, in the other semi-final. REUTERS

